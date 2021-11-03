Erie County Department of Health to hold Pfizer vaccine clinic for kids five to 11 at Oishei Children’s Hospital this Saturday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – The Erie County Department of Health and Oishei Children’s Hospital will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids five to 11 this Saturday.

You must make an appointment, and parental consent is required. You can call (716) 858-2929 to make an appointment.

CDC advisers recommend Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

The clinic will be the first of several weekend vaccine clinics this month and next for kids in this age group, the Erie County Department of Health announced Wednesday.

A full schedule will be announced. Sites are planned for the Northtowns, Southtowns, and City of Buffalo on Nov. 13 and 21.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.

                  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now