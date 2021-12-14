Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Amherst Police investigating report of sexual assault that prompted Nichols School walkout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County District Attorney’s Office and Amherst Police are investigating a report of sexual assault that prompted a walkout by students of a Buffalo private school.

Students at the Nichols School walked out of class on Monday.

The students said they were protesting the alleged sexual assault of a classmate.

They say the student went to school adminstration, but the accused student wasn’t removed from class.

School leaders from Nichols say they support their students’ right to assemble.

We’re told the alleged assault didn’t happen at the school.

The district attorney’s office isn’t saying if the incident involved Nichols students.