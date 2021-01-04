Erie County Executive hopes state will provide another 7,500 vaccines by the end of the week

(WIVB) – As Erie County begins its third week of COVID-19 vaccinations, the county health department is trying to speed things up a bit.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz gave a briefing Monday afternoon, during which he expressed some frustration that more people could be vaccinated if the state provided more vaccines.

In the first two weeks, about 13,000 Western New Yorkers have been vaccinated.

On Monday, the county health department set up its own vaccination site at an undisclosed location in the suburbs, where 1,500 vaccines will be adminstered Monday and Tuesday for certain designated healthcare professionals, including occupational therapists who come in close contact with clients.

Those are all booked and appointment-only, but Poloncarz hopes that the state will provide another 7,500 vaccines by the end of the week.

WNY’s weekly positivity rate jumped from 6.2 to 7 percent over the weekend.

Poloncarz said he considers the jump to be a holiday surge, but not a huge surge.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says contact tracers are hearing patients admit that they didn’t stay home.