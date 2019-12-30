Erie County Fair named third largest county fair in United States

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Fair has been named the largest county fair east of the Rocky Mountains and the third largest county fair in the United States in an annual ranking of top fairs and exhibitions.

The ranking is published annually by CarnivalWarehouse.com and is based on attendance.

The Erie County Fair was also ranked 12th largest fair overall in North America for 2019.

The Erie County Fair is behind only the San Diego County Fair and the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, Calif. for largest county fairs in the U.S.

In 2019, the all-time attendance record for the Erie County Fair was shattered as the “Best 12 Days of Summer” in Western New York State concluded with a final attendance of 1,238,456.