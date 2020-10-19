Erie County Holding Center deputy arrested on drug charges following three week investigation

(WIVB) – An Erie County Holding Center deputy has been arrested on drug charges following a three-week investigation stemming from multiple anonymous tips.

John Gugino, 44, of Hamburg, is charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of DWI – Drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana, and vehicle and traffic law violations.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s narcotics and intelligence unit applied for and received search warrants for Gugino and his vehicle.

On Saturday night, Gugino was stopped by a marked sheriff’s vehicle at Milestrip Road and the I-90 exit ramp in the Town of Hamburg for vehicle and traffic violations- not having a valid inspection sticker.

While searching Gugino’s vehicle, deputies found marijuana and a marijuana pipe and a felony amount of cocaine.

Gugino is a deputy assigned to the Jail Management Division at the holding center, and he is suspended without pay.

He was arraigned on Sunday and is scheduled to return on Dec. 3. He remains released on his own recognizance.

If convicted on all charges, Gugino faces up to seven years in prison.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.