Erie County Legislator honors Conway the Machine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Nationally acclaimed hip hop artist and Buffalo East Side native Conway the Machine received a special proclamation earlier today.

Photo Credit: Jamil Crews

Erie County Legislator April Baskin held her State of District 2 event at the Northland Campus.

Conway the Machine has made many donations to both frontline workers and under-developed communities here in Buffalo during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.



Baskin says he serves as a role model for everyone here in Erie County. Conway says he’s just glad he’s able to inspire others and give back to the place he calls home.