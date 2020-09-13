Erie County Legislator honors Conway the Machine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Nationally acclaimed hip hop artist and Buffalo East Side native Conway the Machine received a special proclamation earlier today.

Photo Credit: Jamil Crews

Erie County Legislator April Baskin held her State of District 2 event at the Northland Campus.
Conway the Machine has made many donations to both frontline workers and under-developed communities here in Buffalo during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.


Baskin says he serves as a role model for everyone here in Erie County. Conway says he’s just glad he’s able to inspire others and give back to the place he calls home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

