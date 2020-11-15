Erie County reporting 381 new confirmed COVID cases

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- Erie County is reporting 381 new coronavirus cases for Saturday, November 14. This brings the daily positivity rate to 6.1 %. The seven-day average rate was 6.8 %.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted out the latest update Sunday.
COVID-19 new case report for Sat. Nov. 14: @ECDOH confirmed 381 new COVID-19 cases out of 6,261 reports received for a daily positivity rate of 6.1%. Total Cases are now 17,874.— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 15, 2020
7-Day average rate was 6.8%.
16% of the county's pandemic cases were reported this week (2,917). pic.twitter.com/T0IVPlUwp4
The Erie County Department of Health said that approximately 16% of total cases among Erie County residents from this year were reported this past week.
To put recent #COVID19 cases in perspective, approximately 16% of our total cases among Erie County residents from this year were reported during this past week.— Erie County Department of Health 😷 (@ECDOH) November 15, 2020
