Erie County reporting 381 new confirmed COVID cases

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- Erie County is reporting 381 new coronavirus cases for Saturday, November 14. This brings the daily positivity rate to 6.1 %. The seven-day average rate was 6.8 %.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted out the latest update Sunday.

The Erie County Department of Health said that approximately 16% of total cases among Erie County residents from this year were reported this past week.

