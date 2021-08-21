Erie County returns to CDC’s “high risk” category of COVID-19 transmission

(WIVB) – Erie County has returned to the CDC’s “high risk” category of community COVID-19 transmission, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Saturday.

After a number of moths of being in the "low risk," then "moderate risk" and recently "substantial risk" categories, Erie County has returned to the CDC's "high risk" of community COVID-19 transmission category. https://t.co/xVpA7byZtU — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) August 21, 2021

On Friday, 198 new cases were confirmed by the Erie County Department of Health – a total of 962 cases in the past seven days. There have been 101 new cases per 100,000 Erie County residents over the past seven days.

COVID-19 patients on August 19: Erie Co. hospitals had 82 patients (down 3): 16 in the ICU, 8 on an airway assist. Two died and 57% of the patients were aged 64 and under. pic.twitter.com/EUAty8BHaf — Erie County Department of Health 😷 (@ECDOH) August 21, 2021

