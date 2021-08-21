Erie County returns to CDC’s “high risk” category of COVID-19 transmission

(WIVB) – Erie County has returned to the CDC’s “high risk” category of community COVID-19 transmission, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Saturday.
On Friday, 198 new cases were confirmed by the Erie County Department of Health – a total of 962 cases in the past seven days. There have been 101 new cases per 100,000 Erie County residents over the past seven days.
According to the Erie County Department of Health, as of Thursday, Erie County hospitals had 82 COVID-19 patients, including 16 in the ICU and eight on an airway assist. Two died and 57 percent of the patients were 64 and under.