Erie County seeing “strong demand” for COVID-19 booster shots at clinics

(WIVB) – The Erie County Health Department says there is a strong demand for COVID-19 booster shots at its clinics.

It says it’s still accepting walk-ins, but recommends signing up for the vaccine in advance.

COVID-19 booster shots are intended to help individuals age 18 years and older “boost,” or enhance, their protection against COVID-19, as the protection offered by the initial vaccination series may have decreased over time, according to the health department.

Those who should get a booster shot include:

  • New Yorkers 18 years and older who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago.
  • New Yorkers 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings who had the the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago
  • New Yorkers aged 50–64 years who had the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago

People who MAY receive a booster dose include:

·    New Yorkers aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions who had the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago. They should consult their primary doctor ahead of time.

·         New Yorkers aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, who had the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

