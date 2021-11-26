Erie County Sheriff’s Office: 47-year-old Lewiston man killed in pedestrian crash on Tuesday

CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Crash Investigation Unit is investigating after a 47-year-old Lewiston man was found dead following a pedestrian crash around noon on Nov. 23.

A deputy was flagged down on Genesee Road by a bystander who pointed to a male victim lying motionless in the road. The bystander also told the deputy that the vehicle kept going after striking the man.

A deputy located the suspect vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Jason Hilbig.

We’ll have more information when it’s available.