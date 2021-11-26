Erie County Sheriff’s Office: 47-year-old Lewiston man killed in pedestrian crash on Tuesday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Crash Investigation Unit is investigating after a 47-year-old Lewiston man was found dead following a pedestrian crash around noon on Nov. 23.

A deputy was flagged down on Genesee Road by a bystander who pointed to a male victim lying motionless in the road. The bystander also told the deputy that the vehicle kept going after striking the man.

A deputy located the suspect vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Jason Hilbig.

We’ll have more information when it’s available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now