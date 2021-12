(WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is leaving a record of the important work they do for the community.

It’s in honor of the county’s bicentennial

Outgoing Sheriff Tim Howard and Sheriff-elect John Garcia buried a time capsule in Forest Lawn Cemetery on Thursday. It included duty uniform patches, a deactivated body camera, and Erie County Sheriff’s Office 200th anniversary pins.

The sheriff’s office plans on digging the time capsule up in 50 years.