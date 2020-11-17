Erie County yellow zone COVID positivity rate at 8.05%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) Governor Andrew Cuomo updated the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.
Erie County’s yellow-zone seven-day rolling average sits at 7.33 % and the single-day positive number as of Monday is 8.05 %.
Twenty-nine New Yorkers died Monday due to COVID-19, eleven of them in Erie County.
The Statewide Positivity Rate is 3.18 Percent.
“The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb. Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don’t go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior. “
The statewide numbers are as followed:
|FOCUS ZONE
|11/1- 11/7 % Positive
|11/8- 11/14 % Positive
|Current 7-day rolling average
|Day Prior (11/15) % Positive
|Yesterday (11/16) % Positive
|Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive
|3.33%
|3.92%
|3.50%
|3.50%
|2.91%
|Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive
|2.96%
|3.48%
|3.45%
|3.88%
|4.17%
|Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive
|2.96%
|2.23%
|2.32%
|2.93%
|5.28%
|Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive
|1.96%
|2.34%
|2.62%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive
|4.13%
|3.39%
|2.77%
|3.47%
|2.46%
|Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive
|6.45%
|4.59%
|4.17%
|1.57%
|5.74%
|Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive
|7.46%
|9.34%
|8.01%
|3.95%
|7.42%
|Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive
|5.35%
|7.30%
|7.33%
|6.36%
|8.05%
|Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive
|4.06%
|5.54%
|5.13%
|4.77%
|3.68%
|Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive
|4.68%
|6.58%
|6.47%
|5.84%
|8.42%
|Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive
|3.00%
|4.33%
|4.33%
|3.23%
|4.81%
|Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive
|10.03%
|10.81%
|9.37%
|6.25%
|7.14%
|All focus area statewide % positive
|3.83%
|4.84%
|4.67%
|4.19%
|4.89%
|Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|1.95%
|2.86%
|2.88%
|2.80%
|3.18%
|Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|1.81%
|2.47%
|2.52%
|2.50%
|2.82%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,124 (+156)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 295
- Hospital Counties – 50
- Number ICU – 408 (+17)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 176 (+18)
- Total Discharges – 82,022 (+114)
- Deaths – 29
- Total Deaths – 26,189
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|2.0%
|2.3%
|2.8%
|Central New York
|4.6%
|3.9%
|4.5%
|Finger Lakes
|4.3%
|4.3%
|3.7%
|Long Island
|2.7%
|3.5%
|3.5%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.6%
|3.0%
|4.3%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.0%
|1.7%
|3.1%
|New York City
|2.2%
|2.3%
|2.9%
|North Country
|1.8%
|1.8%
|2.2%
|Southern Tier
|2.4%
|1.4%
|0.7%
|Western New York
|5.6%
|5.2%
|6.5%
Of the 568,778 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|4,653
|81
|Allegany
|667
|17
|Broome
|4,469
|38
|Cattaraugus
|695
|12
|Cayuga
|654
|15
|Chautauqua
|1,265
|17
|Chemung
|2,404
|24
|Chenango
|512
|6
|Clinton
|384
|4
|Columbia
|895
|9
|Cortland
|779
|8
|Delaware
|281
|1
|Dutchess
|6,308
|84
|Erie
|18,410
|392
|Essex
|234
|3
|Franklin
|195
|6
|Fulton
|403
|2
|Genesee
|635
|20
|Greene
|593
|6
|Hamilton
|26
|0
|Herkimer
|508
|4
|Jefferson
|339
|7
|Lewis
|253
|6
|Livingston
|509
|10
|Madison
|739
|12
|Monroe
|10,891
|211
|Montgomery
|331
|6
|Nassau
|54,715
|406
|Niagara
|2,798
|45
|NYC
|285,275
|1,934
|Oneida
|3,667
|64
|Onondaga
|8,084
|192
|Ontario
|986
|17
|Orange
|15,283
|101
|Orleans
|526
|5
|Oswego
|1,006
|19
|Otsego
|470
|4
|Putnam
|2,243
|57
|Rensselaer
|1,364
|31
|Rockland
|20,044
|140
|Saratoga
|1,741
|47
|Schenectady
|1,920
|30
|Schoharie
|155
|10
|Schuyler
|237
|6
|Seneca
|220
|6
|St. Lawrence
|603
|30
|Steuben
|1,448
|14
|Suffolk
|54,055
|402
|Sullivan
|1,993
|12
|Tioga
|973
|16
|Tompkins
|820
|9
|Ulster
|2,835
|35
|Warren
|515
|8
|Washington
|407
|3
|Wayne
|808
|28
|Westchester
|44,975
|399
|Wyoming
|363
|9
|Yates
|217
|8
Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,189. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Cayuga
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|11
|Kings
|2
|Lewis
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Tioga
|1