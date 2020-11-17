Erie County yellow zone COVID positivity rate at 8.05%

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) Governor Andrew Cuomo updated the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

Erie County’s yellow-zone seven-day rolling average sits at 7.33 % and the single-day positive number as of Monday is 8.05 %.

Twenty-nine New Yorkers died Monday due to COVID-19, eleven of them in Erie County.

The Statewide Positivity Rate is 3.18 Percent.

“The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb. Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don’t go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior. “

The statewide numbers are as followed:

FOCUS ZONE11/1- 11/7 % Positive11/8- 11/14 % PositiveCurrent 7-day rolling averageDay Prior (11/15) % PositiveYesterday (11/16) % Positive 
 
 
Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive3.33%3.92%3.50%3.50%2.91% 
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive2.96%3.48%3.45%3.88%4.17% 
Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive2.96%2.23%2.32%2.93%5.28% 
Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive1.96%2.34%2.62%0.00%2.01% 
Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive4.13%3.39%2.77%3.47%2.46% 
Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive6.45%4.59%4.17%1.57%5.74% 
Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive7.46%9.34%8.01%3.95%7.42% 
Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive5.35%7.30%7.33%6.36%8.05% 
Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive4.06%5.54%5.13%4.77%3.68% 
Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive4.68%6.58%6.47%5.84%8.42% 
Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive3.00%4.33%4.33%3.23%4.81% 
Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive10.03%10.81%9.37%6.25%7.14% 
All focus area statewide % positive3.83%4.84%4.67%4.19%4.89% 
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included1.95%2.86%2.88%2.80%3.18% 
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included1.81%2.47%2.52%2.50%2.82% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,124 (+156)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 295
  • Hospital Counties – 50
  • Number ICU – 408 (+17)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 176 (+18)
  • Total Discharges – 82,022 (+114)
  • Deaths – 29
  • Total Deaths – 26,189

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region2.0%2.3%2.8%
Central New York4.6%3.9%4.5%
Finger Lakes4.3%4.3%3.7%
Long Island2.7%3.5%3.5%
Mid-Hudson3.6%3.0%4.3%
Mohawk Valley2.0%1.7%3.1%
New York City2.2%2.3%2.9%
North Country1.8%1.8%2.2%
Southern Tier2.4%1.4%0.7%
Western New York5.6%5.2%6.5%

Of the 568,778 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany4,65381
Allegany66717
Broome4,46938
Cattaraugus69512
Cayuga65415
Chautauqua1,26517
Chemung2,40424
Chenango5126
Clinton3844
Columbia8959
Cortland7798
Delaware2811
Dutchess6,30884
Erie18,410392
Essex2343
Franklin1956
Fulton4032
Genesee63520
Greene5936
Hamilton260
Herkimer5084
Jefferson3397
Lewis2536
Livingston50910
Madison73912
Monroe10,891211
Montgomery3316
Nassau54,715406
Niagara2,79845
NYC285,2751,934
Oneida3,66764
Onondaga8,084192
Ontario98617
Orange15,283101
Orleans5265
Oswego1,00619
Otsego4704
Putnam2,24357
Rensselaer1,36431
Rockland20,044140
Saratoga1,74147
Schenectady1,92030
Schoharie15510
Schuyler2376
Seneca2206
St. Lawrence60330
Steuben1,44814
Suffolk54,055402
Sullivan1,99312
Tioga97316
Tompkins8209
Ulster2,83535
Warren5158
Washington4073
Wayne80828
Westchester44,975399
Wyoming3639
Yates2178

Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,189. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx1
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Cayuga1
Dutchess1
Erie11
Kings2
Lewis1
Nassau1
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Richmond1
Rockland1
Steuben1
Suffolk2
Tioga1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss