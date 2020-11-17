Erie County yellow zone COVID positivity rate at 8.05%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) Governor Andrew Cuomo updated the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

Erie County’s yellow-zone seven-day rolling average sits at 7.33 % and the single-day positive number as of Monday is 8.05 %.

Twenty-nine New Yorkers died Monday due to COVID-19, eleven of them in Erie County.

The Statewide Positivity Rate is 3.18 Percent.

“The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb. Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don’t go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior. “

The statewide numbers are as followed:

FOCUS ZONE 11/1- 11/7 % Positive 11/8- 11/14 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/15) % Positive Yesterday (11/16) % Positive Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive 3.33% 3.92% 3.50% 3.50% 2.91% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.96% 3.48% 3.45% 3.88% 4.17% Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.96% 2.23% 2.32% 2.93% 5.28% Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.96% 2.34% 2.62% 0.00% 2.01% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.13% 3.39% 2.77% 3.47% 2.46% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 6.45% 4.59% 4.17% 1.57% 5.74% Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive 7.46% 9.34% 8.01% 3.95% 7.42% Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.35% 7.30% 7.33% 6.36% 8.05% Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.06% 5.54% 5.13% 4.77% 3.68% Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.68% 6.58% 6.47% 5.84% 8.42% Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.00% 4.33% 4.33% 3.23% 4.81% Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.03% 10.81% 9.37% 6.25% 7.14% All focus area statewide % positive 3.83% 4.84% 4.67% 4.19% 4.89% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.95% 2.86% 2.88% 2.80% 3.18% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.81% 2.47% 2.52% 2.50% 2.82%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,124 (+156)

– 2,124 (+156) Patients Newly Admitted – 295

– 295 Hospital Counties – 50

– 50 Number ICU – 408 (+17)

– 408 (+17) Number ICU with Intubation – 176 (+18)

– 176 (+18) Total Discharges – 82,022 (+114)

– 82,022 (+114) Deaths – 29

– 29 Total Deaths – 26,189

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 2.0% 2.3% 2.8% Central New York 4.6% 3.9% 4.5% Finger Lakes 4.3% 4.3% 3.7% Long Island 2.7% 3.5% 3.5% Mid-Hudson 3.6% 3.0% 4.3% Mohawk Valley 2.0% 1.7% 3.1% New York City 2.2% 2.3% 2.9% North Country 1.8% 1.8% 2.2% Southern Tier 2.4% 1.4% 0.7% Western New York 5.6% 5.2% 6.5%

Of the 568,778 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 4,653 81 Allegany 667 17 Broome 4,469 38 Cattaraugus 695 12 Cayuga 654 15 Chautauqua 1,265 17 Chemung 2,404 24 Chenango 512 6 Clinton 384 4 Columbia 895 9 Cortland 779 8 Delaware 281 1 Dutchess 6,308 84 Erie 18,410 392 Essex 234 3 Franklin 195 6 Fulton 403 2 Genesee 635 20 Greene 593 6 Hamilton 26 0 Herkimer 508 4 Jefferson 339 7 Lewis 253 6 Livingston 509 10 Madison 739 12 Monroe 10,891 211 Montgomery 331 6 Nassau 54,715 406 Niagara 2,798 45 NYC 285,275 1,934 Oneida 3,667 64 Onondaga 8,084 192 Ontario 986 17 Orange 15,283 101 Orleans 526 5 Oswego 1,006 19 Otsego 470 4 Putnam 2,243 57 Rensselaer 1,364 31 Rockland 20,044 140 Saratoga 1,741 47 Schenectady 1,920 30 Schoharie 155 10 Schuyler 237 6 Seneca 220 6 St. Lawrence 603 30 Steuben 1,448 14 Suffolk 54,055 402 Sullivan 1,993 12 Tioga 973 16 Tompkins 820 9 Ulster 2,835 35 Warren 515 8 Washington 407 3 Wayne 808 28 Westchester 44,975 399 Wyoming 363 9 Yates 217 8

Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,189. A geographic breakdown is as follows: