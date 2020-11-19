Erie County’s daily positivity rate for Wednesday was 7.8 percent, seven-day average is 7 percent

(WIVB) – Erie County’s hospitalization rates are not that far away from the highs in April, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a presser Thursday afternoon.

According to the county, hospitalizations in the county more than doubled in eight days- from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17 .

The age range with the most patients hospitalized is 55 to 64.

On Wednesday, 651 new cases were confirmed for a daily positivity rate of 7.8 percent.

The seven-day positivity average for the county is now 7 percent.