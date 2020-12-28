Erie County’s positivity rate is at 5.6 percent, Poloncarz says he’d like to see it drop to 3 percent in order to go back to Yellow Zone

(WIVB) – Erie County’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 5.6 percent.

It’s the fourth week in a row that it has dropped.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that he thinks the bad weather may have kept more people inside for the Christmas weekend, and that may help avoid a big spike.

While the county is trending in the right direction, Poloncarz said during a Monday press conference that he would like to see the COVID-19 positivity rate drop closer to 3 percent before the county’s Orange Zone could go back to the loosened rules of a yellow zone.

In order for Erie County’s Orange Zone to go back to Yellow, @markpoloncarz would like to see positivity rate fall from 5.6% to about 3% @news4buffalo — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) December 28, 2020

Watch the entire press conference here: