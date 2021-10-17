Erie, Niagara County election offices open for extended hours this week for early voting registration

(WIVB) – Early voting for the November elections starts this Saturday, and our local board of elections are helping people get ready.
Both Niagara and Erie County election offices will be open for extended hours starting this week.
The time will be used to help people apply for absentee ballots in person .
The deadline to apply online is Monday.
The extended hours are as follows:
Erie County Board of Elections, third floor, 134 W. Eagle Street, Buffalo:
- Tuesday, Oct. 19 5 to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct.21 5 to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 23 noon to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 26 5 to 9 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 28 5 to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 30 noon to 6 p.m.
Niagara County Board of Elections, 111 Main Street, Suite 100, Lockport
Monday, October 18, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, October 20 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 23 9 am to noon
Tuesday, October 26 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 28 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 30 9 a.m. to noon