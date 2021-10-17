Erie, Niagara County election offices open for extended hours this week for early voting registration

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WIVB) – Early voting for the November elections starts this Saturday, and our local board of elections are helping people get ready.

Both Niagara and Erie County election offices will be open for extended hours starting this week.

The time will be used to help people apply for absentee ballots in person .

The deadline to apply online is Monday.

The extended hours are as follows:

Erie County Board of Elections, third floor, 134 W. Eagle Street, Buffalo:

Tuesday, Oct. 19 5 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct.21 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23 noon to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 5 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30 noon to 6 p.m.

Niagara County Board of Elections, 111 Main Street, Suite 100, Lockport

Monday, October 18, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 20 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 23 9 am to noon

Tuesday, October 26 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 28 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 30 9 a.m. to noon