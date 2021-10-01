EverHaunt Haunted Attraction returns to Angola this weekend

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The scares return to Angola this weekend when Everhaunt Haunted Attraction opens for the Halloween season.

Everhaunt opens from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday night and will be open every weekend through Nov. 6.

New for this year are special event guests, including Andy Barclay, the star of the new “Chucky” series on USA/Syfy. Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls will switch roles from rock star to scare actor on Oct. 16.

MORE: Buffalo’s Best Haunted House Attraction: EverHaunt

Tickets are $25 for night events and $6 for the Family Fall Festival events that start Oct. 16.

You can find the full schedule and tickets here. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.