Explore & More and Delta Sonic launch a brand-new car wash exhibit at Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For parents looking to combine playtime with education, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.’s Children’s Museum has just launched a brand-new exhibit that does just that.

Explore & More and Delta Sonic’s design teams have joined forces to create a miniature, mock car wash where children can experience its interworkings and learn about where the water goes once it’s been used.

Like other exhibits in the museum, this one is also hands-on with plenty of buttons, levers, and wheels to encourage both learning and fun!

To find out more information or experience yourself, click here.