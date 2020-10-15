Facebook limiting story on Hunter Biden while fact-checking

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)–Conservatives are crying foul after Facebook and Twitter limited the circulation of a story about Joe Biden’s son.

The New York Post alleges Hunter Biden arranged a meeting between his father and an executive at a Ukrainian energy company.

According to the Post, Biden was a vice-president at the time of the meeting. The Biden campaign is denying the meeting ever happened.

Facebook says it’s fact-checking the Post’s story. President Trump says the social media companies made a terrible decision.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss