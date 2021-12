HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights drive through won’t be open Saturday due to high winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday that’s expected to cause power outages.

If you purchased tickets for Dec. 11, check your email for further details.

There are still tickets available for Friday night (Dec. 10). Gates are open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.