Family of 3-year-old boy killed by car in Delaware Park in 2015 reaches settlement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The family of a three-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car in Delaware Park in 2015 has agreed to a settlement with the driver of the vehicle, the state and City of Buffalo, and the Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

Maksym Sugorovskiy was struck by a car that went off the expressway and into the park while he was on the Ring Road walking path in May 2015.

At the time, NY-198 Expressway and Delaware Park didn’t have any guardrails to protect parkgoers.

The family’s attorneys say the suit was brought against the state, city, and parks conservancy because they “were aware of the significant danger the Expressway posed to users of the park pathway and yet nothing was done to prevent an injury until it was too late.”

They say the City of Buffalo is expected to contribute $2.25 million pending final approval from the council.

The family doesn’t wish to comment on the settlement, family attorneys said Monday.

Immediately after the tragic event in May 2015, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the speed limit on the part of NY-198 that goes through Delaware Park lowered to 30 mph.