Family-owned restaurant in WNY gives back to first responders and essential workers

DELEVAN N.Y. (WIVB) – A family owned restaurant in the southern tier is helping first responders one meal at a time.

“There’s so much stuff going on in the world right now we just figured to brighten somebody’s day would be a good thing,” said Michele Bantle, who owns Roadside Bar n Grill.

Bantle has owned the restaurant located off of route 16 in Delevan for 20 years. She says she is losing business because of the coronavirus pandemic, but thanks to her loyal customers she’s managing to get by.

“Everybody is supporting us, coming in and doing a lot of take out,” she said. “We live in a great community where everybody helps each other out. So that’s been the biggest part of it.”

That’s part of the reason she’s paying it forward. For the last few weeks, she’s been serving food to first responders for free thanks to the help donations and volunteers.

“I enjoy doing it,” she said. “It also gives me something to do everyday and it gets you motivated so when all this is over with it’s not going to be so hard to run back into work.”

“Well it gets me out of the house number one, cause you know we’re all cooped up,” said Dianna Pierce, who helps deliver meals. “It feels good and it’s nice to see everyone smile.”

Bantle has delivered more than 500 meals to essential workers including local firefighters, post office workers and teachers in the Village of Delevan.

“There’s somebody in the community that’s really looking out for us. Appreciating what we do everyday of the week,” Yorkshire volunteer firefighter Tom Ploetz said.

“It means that somebody in the community cares and shows their support for the volunteers and the essential workers,” said Ischua Fire Chief Mark Kirtz.

