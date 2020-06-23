Election
FBI finds noose in Bubba Wallace’s stall placed there last year

Bubba Wallace stands for the national anthem before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(WIVB)- NASCAR released a statement Tuesday regarding the investigation into the noose that driver Bubba Wallace found in his garage stall.

Nascar says the FBI has completed its investigation and found that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall, before the team’s arrival.

They organization says its thankful this was not an intentional act of racism against the driver.

Read the full statement below:

“The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”  

