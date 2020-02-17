Fighting rumors, health officials say there are no cases of coronavirus in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Perhaps frustrated by the spread of mis-information, Erie County health officials used Twitter to share that there are no cases of coronavirus in the county on Monday.

That includes on the campus of the University at Buffalo.

There have been no reports of any cases of novel coronavirus in Erie County, including at the University at Buffalo.

Our staff remains committed to providing residents of our region with facts and information that is sourced and shared from legitimate health organizations.



/3 — Erie County Department of Health (@ECDOH) February 17, 2020

One county official told News 4 that they are aware of at least two videos on social media right now that include false information.

“The university is monitoring the latest developments in the coronavirus situation and is continually assessing how these developments may affect UB,” university official said in a statement.

They also referred to the rumors as “false and inflammatory”.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the entire state.