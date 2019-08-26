Filming of “A Quiet Place 2” continues in Western New York

Filming of “A Quiet Place 2” continued overnight Sunday when crews from Paramount Pictures shut down a portion of the Grand Island Bridge to shoot scenes.

The northbound lane of the South Grand Island Bridge was shut down starting at midnight until crews wrapped up shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.

“There were really no disruptions, no incidents, or accidents or anything like that, so it went off without a hitch,” said Western New York Film Commissioner Tim Clark. “The other real bonus is that they pulled out of there three hours early which was really helpful for the traffic flow this morning.”

Filming has been happening across the area for the past few months, and Clark says it’s brought a big boost to the local economy. While it’s hard to estimate just how much money the area will see, he thinks the spike in sales is already apparent.

Crew members will be working until the end of September.