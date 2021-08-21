Fire breaks out at former Battaglia Demolition warehouse on Seneca Street, causing $300,000 in damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo fire officials say an overnight fire in Buffalo’s Seneca-Babcock Neighborhood caused over $300,000 dollars in damage.

The fire broke out at a vacant warehouse on Seneca Street and Peabody Street.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

The building belongs to Battaglia Demolition, a trucking company that also used to operate a concrete crushing machine until 2018. A state judge granted an injunction against the company in 2018, ordering that it be shut down following a ten year-battle between the company and residents.