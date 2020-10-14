First lady: Barron Trump positive for COVID, no symptoms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.
The White House initially said he had tested negative after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.
The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19.
.@FLOTUS discloses that Barron Trump also tested positive for coronavirus after initially testing negative:— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) October 14, 2020
“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms.” https://t.co/GmgZFw6Gi9
