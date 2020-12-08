First Monday night football win for Bills in two decades

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The year was 1999. The Buffalo Bills were in Miami. Wade Phillips was coach, Doug Flutie their quarterback.

For more than two decades, this was the last time the bills had won a Monday Night Football game. Flutie pointed that out on Twitter last night ahead of the team’s game against the 49ers, calling on the Bills to get that W.

They did.

It was a career night for many Bills players, but especially QB Josh Allen who led the team to their prime time victory. Allen even got a special shout out on Twitter from Hall of Famer Andre Reed – who was on that 1999 team with the last Monday Night Football win.

” It definitely felt good to go out there and play the way we did and come away with win number nine,” said QB Josh Allen.



Allen’s career game earned him praise, including from his teammates.



“Josh is one of those guys that is built for the great moments and he continues to show it prime time after primetime, big game after big game,” Dion Dawkins added.



One person who is no stranger to a Bills victory is Hall of Fame Coach Marv Levy. He says last night’s game proves the organization is strong.

” Everything I’ve seen from a distance of Josh Allen has been very impressive. The Buffalo Bills have always been a great organization with fantastic support from their fans. But I sure was impressed with how well they played in that Monday night game.”

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

LATEST: