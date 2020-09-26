First slow roll held since member was struck during protest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Karen Huffman, the woman struck by a pick-up truck during protests in Niagara Square this week, is back home Saturday. She is a member of the bike riding group, Slow Roll Buffalo.



Slow Roll Buffalo had its first ride since Huffman was hit Wednesday night.

The group’s founder Seamus Gallivan says Huffman wants the community to start focusing on the reason she was protesting, to begin with. She and other demonstrators have been expressing their outrage over the police officers in Kentucky who were cleared of Breonna Taylor’s death back in March.

One officer was charged for shooting into a neighboring apartment. Protesters have been standing in solidarity with Taylor and seeking justice for people who’ve died as a result of police and racial brutality.

“One of the things Karen has been saying is it’s foolish not to be afraid. We’re afraid but we’re still showing up and we’re looking out for each other. We have a serious lack of leadership throughout our community,” Gallivan said.



Gallivan says he’s concerned incidents like the one where Huffman was hit might happen again, if there’s not what he calls a serious boost of leadership.

