Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick spotted shirtless in the stands during Bills-Patriots playoffs game

(WIVB) – Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was back at Highmark Stadium on Saturday — but this time, as a fan.

Photos of the Washington Football Team quarterback at Saturday night’s dominating playoffs win against the New England Patriots went viral on social media this weekend. In some of them, Fitzpatrick was shirtless – despite the single-digit temperatures.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed Fitzpatrick’s cameo appearance during his Monday press call, saying “From what I know of Fitz, it’s fitting, and I really appreciate his support.”

Sean McDermott on shirtless Ryan Fitzpatrick at the game: "I did see the picture & from what I know of Fitz it's fitting & really appreciate his support. I think that's just awesome for a guy that's been here & to come back & support the organization like that it's pretty cool." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 17, 2022

Fitzpatrick has played for nine NFL teams in his professional football career. He spent four seasons in Buffalo.

WIVB has reached out to the Washington Football Team for comment from Fitzpatrick.