Former Wyoming County man convicted of predatory assault against a child

(WIVB) – A former Wyoming County man has been convicted of predatory sexual assault against a child following a five-day jury trial.

Roger L. Ballard, Jr., 28, was also found guilty of first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child on Thursday.

According to the Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office, Ballard committed sexual assault on a child less than 13 years old over ten years.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 3 and faces at least ten years to life in prison and a maximum of 25 years to life.