Four WNY healthcare workers win trip to Super Bowl

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s a very exciting day for four local healthcare workers. Bills co-owner Kim Pegula surprised them in a virtual call on Tuesday to tell them they’re going to Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay.

“You have been selected to be our guests at the Super Bowl,” Kim Pegula said during the zoom call.

The healthcare workers getting the golden ticket include Patti Keller and Rachel Gibson from Buffalo General and Kaitlin Floyd and Cellina Ciotoli from ECMC.

“Thanks. It’s awesome. We feel so appreciated,” Floyd said. “We work with the best people. So thankful. So so thankful.”

“Best day ever… It’s a chance of a lifetime.”



“It’s just an incredible group of people that we work with,” Keller said. “We band together every single night we work and we take care of our patients and to be honored with another registered nurse on nights to go to the Super Bowl is just phenomenal and two more nurses from ECMC just a great great opportunity that I will never forget.”

The group heads out on their once in a lifetime adventure this Saturday.