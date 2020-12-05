Frank Gourmet Hotdogs is chosen as a national prize finalist

BUFFALO, N.Y.- Originally a small food truck has evolved into so much more. Frank Gourmet Hotdogs has been serving up sandwiches, fries and more since 2013.

“It’s been a small business operation from the get,” said Paul Tripi about his five person team. “We work smart, we work hard, and we just try to deliver a really good product.”

While they were forced to close their dining area in March, Frank Gourmet has been giving out free food to those working on the front lines.

“Initially our team decided that we would donate a bunch of meals,” Tripi explained. “But we reigned in support from private businesses and local organizations, and that grew from a few hundred meals, to I believe about 13,000 during the pandemic.”

But now, the Frank family is facing a new challenge- winning the Barclay Small Business, Big Wins contest.

“We got word about two weeks ago that we were a finalist, that we were top ten out of thousands throughout the country.”



The big prize up for grabs here is $50,000. So now, more than ever, they could use some support from the community.

“They can vote every day, one per email, and we have until December 14th to get as many votes as we can.”

Should Frank win the award, co-owner Paul Tripi has some big plans.

“I definitely know there are some organizations and individuals that we could reach out to, and make the end of the year a little bit brighter.”

Shedding some positive, national recognition on one of our Buffalo businesses.

“We just want to end 2020 in the best way possible.”

Click this link to vote for Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs.

LATEST: