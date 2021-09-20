Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with “Familia Fun Day”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New York is continuing the celebration of Hispanic heritage during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House kicked off celebrations over the weekend.

The architectural gem hosted a “Familia Fun Day” on Sunday..

It featured a celebration of Latinx art, culture, food and heritage.

Organizers say it’s important to recognize the importance Hispanic culture has had on the City of Buffalo.

“The Martin House is about the generations of the Martins who lived here and Hispanic culture is all about honoring our family and our generations of family so its a natural fit that the Martin House should be sponsoring this event,” Martin House curator Susana Tejada said.

Throughout the rest of the month, the Hispanic Heritage Council will continue the celebrations.

The Hispanic Heritage exhibit is on full display at the Buffalo Museum of Science.