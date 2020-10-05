Frontier Central Schools: Teacher’s group puts the superintendent’s job performance into question, as the district adds three new Covid-19 cases

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Frontier Central Teachers Association issued a vote of “no confidence” for their current superintendent Richard Hughes over his handling of the district’s pandemic reopening plan.

“We didn’t come to his lightly, I will say that,” said Amber Chandler, frontier central teachers association president.

One of their main concerns is the hybrid learning plan teachers have to teach to both kids in a classroom and kids on a computer at the same time. Chandler says, this leaves some remote learning kids to fall through the cracks.

“It’s a very difficult job to do that kind of synchronous learning with kids at home. Some districts are having to do it but we didn’t have any planning or training. We don’t have cameras we don’t have mics,” she said.

Just days after the association voted “no confidence” for the superintendent, the district received three new positive cases of covid19.



Chandler says, while covid can happen to any school district, the association wants communication when it comes to positive cases.

“We really need leadership, this is one of those times when true leaders rise up. We really need someone to rise up, because there’s so many components, and that’s just the perfect example,” she said. “We don’t know the protocols, exactly how that should be, I know that I found out for the first time, about one of the cases, I found out from the son — as a teacher.”

As far as what’s next, regarding the vote of no confidence, Chandler says the school board has to review the issue.

The district superintendent was not available to comment for this story.

Angelica Morrison is an award-winning reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.