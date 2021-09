(WIVB) – In four days, the curtain goes up for the first in-person show at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre since the start of the pandemic.

Rehearsals have been underway for about three weeks for Disney’s “Frozen.”

Shea’s says it will follow CDC, state and Erie County ealth protocols including requiring masks for all in attendance.

The first performance is this Friday night.

“Frozen” will be on stage in Buffalo for two weeks.