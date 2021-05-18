Fully-vaccinated shoppers no longer required to wear a mask at the Walden Galleria starting Wednesday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Walden Galleria shoppers who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear a mask starting Wednesday- but all guests are encouraged to wear a mask, since individual venue rules might be different.

Those who are not fully vaccinated will still have to wear a mask.

The Pyramid Management Group, the owners of the mall, announced the new policy on Tuesday.

“We are very pleased that the State of New York and the surrounding region continue to make progress rebounding from the pandemic,” Pyramid Management Group said in a statement. “Hats off to all those who have done their part in bringing the difficulties of the past 15 months closer to an end and to all of our guests who have been fully vaccinated.”