Fundraising kicks off for 11 Day Power Play: News 4 talks with young players who have made huge impacts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fundraising has began for this year’s 11 Day Power Play. The continuous hockey play raises money for cancer charities in WNY. So far, the event has raised $4.1 million for Roswell Park, Make-A-Wish WNY, Camp Good Days, and the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program.

The 11 Day Power Play was founded in 2016, by Mike and Amy Lesakowski. Amy fought an aggressive form of breast cancer at just 35 years old. In 2017, 40 men took to the ice at HarborCenter in Buffalo, in an attempt to set the world record for the longest continuous hockey game.

Every year since, the event has grown.

Last year, News 4 introduced you to one of the youngest team captains, Hannah Lockwood, who’s team finished as the third highest fundraiser. They raised nearly $45,000.

In the interview above, New 4 talks with Hannah Lockwood, the team captain of Team Mighty Pucks; Ethan Kane, the team captain of team Future Beer Leaguers; Katie Mruk, a participant on Team Mighty Pucks; and Sarah Mruk, another participant on Team Mighty Pucks. The young people talk about their involvement in the event, and why it means so much to them.

I love talking about this AMAZING event! Fundraising for the ⁦@11DayPowerPlay⁩ kicked off & I had some of the youngest players in studio tonight, but don’t let their ages fool you — this group helped raise some of the most money last year! More info: https://t.co/8jDBxVrQM0 pic.twitter.com/G4rBMxS4xz — Kelsey Anderson (@4KelseyAnderson) January 16, 2020

The 11 Day Power Play runs from July 8 to July 19, 2020.