(WIVB) – Garbage and recycling collection in the City of Buffalo will go on normally this week despite the holiday.

The city’s “After the Holidays Recycling and Electronics Waste Recycling” event will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat., Jan. 1 at the City of Buffalo Engineering Garage, located at 1120 Seneca Street.

Residents can bring items including Christmas trees, Christmas tree lights, and Styrofoam to the site for free to be recycled properly. Check out this graphic for more information.