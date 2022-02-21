Gas prices in Buffalo are more than a dollar higher than this time last year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices keep climbing higher and higher across the country and right here in Buffalo, prices are eight cents higher than they were last week.

Gas prices have been steadily increasing over the past few months but lately it’s ramping up higher than we’ve seen in awhile.

“A lot of it has to do with supply and demand, although demand did decrease a little bit so did supply. What we’re seeing in Russia and the Ukraine, Russia being an OPEC Plus member withholding a little bit from the global supply, so that’s creating a little bit of a constraint,” said Dan Fisher from AAA.

The national average on Monday was $3.53 per gallon.

In Buffalo, prices are more than a dollar where they were this time last year. The average price right now is $3.70 per gallon.

“We saw back in ’07 a huge raise, ’08 maybe it was actually, that was when gas was well over $4 a gallon. Hopefully we don’t hit that high that we did at that time but we’re pretty close at this point.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said a group of senators have proposed to get rid of the gas tax until December.

“The price of gasoline has gone through the roof as have many other things and one of the things my caucus is looking at is the federal tax, but I would encourage the states to look at their taxes too,” Schumer said.

He said while there’s a consumer push to move towards green energy, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try to get the gas prices down also.

“Green energy is, you do it right and you give it a tax break, can be even cheaper than traditional energy and I think we can have both, we can prevent carbon from going into our atmosphere and keep the price of energy down, that’s what’s we’re trying to do.”

Everyone’s feeling the pain at the pump- so which direction are we heading?

“We don’t really known how high it could go but we do anticipate a little bit of another spike in the coming weeks as those tensions rise and global supply diminishes a little bit,” Fisher said.

Diesel prices are also higher than they’ve been in awhile.