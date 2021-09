BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – You have one last chance to beat the heat this summer.

The City of Buffalo splash pads will be open for their final days of the summer this week.

You can cool off at one of 10 pads all around the City of Buffalo. Splash pads are open weekdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The last splash of the season will be this Sunday.