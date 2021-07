BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saving Grace Ministries was founded in 1999. Its core mission is to house men and women who’ve been recently released from a period of incarceration and are returning back to the community.

Their focus is helping them reacclimate to society and equipping them for independent living in a way that will propel them forward as productive members of society.

To learn more about Saving Grace Ministries, click here or watch the video above.