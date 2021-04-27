Glimmer of hope for local fairs and festivals as Governor Cuomo gives green light to the New York State Fair

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the NY State Fair will take place this year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity. That percentage could change depending on covid levels, Cuomo says. He also says that those who are in attendance would not be required to show proof of vaccination.

Organizers with the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival and the Ellicottville Fall Festival see this as a good sign.

“For us, it’s great news, because our festival is the same time as the state fair,” said Drew Cerza National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival. “So, for the governor to say 50 percent capacity that’s huge.”

“It is a glimmer of hope, it’s a long way from being the final glimmer of hope we need,” said Brian McFadden, executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce. “As the governor says the fair must go on, but of course there’s a lot of variables.”