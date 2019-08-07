GM Lockport plant secures new work for future GM vehicle

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– General Motors plant in Lockport will be getting some additional work the company announced this afternoon.

The Lockport Operations will supply several powertrain thermal components for a future GM vehicle.

“This is another positive step for the plant, and comes as a result of joint teamwork with UAW Local 686 leadership that will help support our business as well as our community,” said Ken Johnson, GM Lockport Operations Director.

Specific timing and product details of the new business will be announced at a future date, according to the company.

Mike Branch, UAW Local 686 Chairman adds, “this is a nice win for our employees as well as Lockport and Western New York.”

After GM announced the new work coming to the Lockport plant, Senator Chuck Schumer released a statement: