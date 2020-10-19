GoFund Me for Medina student killed in Lockport shooting exceeds goal

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Medina community held a vigil Sunday for Cheyenne Farewell, who was killed in a shooting at a Halloween party in Lockport.



People all throughout Western New York and beyond are trying to help Farewell’s family during this time. That’s shown on a Go Fund Me page organized by Batavia Downs. The page has raised more than $22, 000 dollars, that’s over the goal of $20,000.



Batavia Downs created the page because Farewell’s father works at the company.

President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek says they’re a close group and they wanted to help the family after this sudden loss.



“And we’re grateful again to the community at large, there were people all across the country that have stepped in here to help and just again a tragic situation but everybody’s very grateful the family is very grateful for the help that was put forth by everybody,”



Five other people were injured during the shooting Friday night in Lockport. They are recovering in area hospitals. Lockport police are still investigating.

