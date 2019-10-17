Going above and beyond: Ronald McDonald House provides rooms, meals, support and more to families

The Ronald McDonald House, in Buffalo, has hosted more than 21,000 families since it opened its doors in 1983. The house is in the Elmwood Village and allows families to stay close to their kids while children are receiving hospital care in the area.

News 4 followed a couple through their day to see exactly what the home provides to the families staying there, and found out the staff and volunteers go well beyond just providing a bed to sleep in.

Marc and Laura Samworth held hands as they walked the halls of Oishei Children’s Hospital, grateful for the doctors there, and for the support they received beyond those walls. The Samworths live in Frewsburg, near Jamestown, and had a baby boy in August. But immediately after their third child was born, they noticed something was wrong with little Joshua.

“They placed him on me and they suctioned him a couple times and I’m like, ‘No he’s still not breathing right,”‘ Laura said. “So they would suction him again, and an hour went by and I’m like, ‘No, something’s not right.'”

Doctors in the Southern Tier made the decision to put him on a flight to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“Obviously you try not to go to the worst case scenario, but all kind of thoughts go into your mind (like), ‘Is my baby going to survive? What is wrong with him?'” Marc said.

Once in Buffalo, doctors found out Joshua’s esophagus (the tube that carries food to the stomach) wasn’t attached to his stomach. Instead, his trachea (the tube that goes to the lungs) was attached to his stomach.

“The name is tracheoesophageal fistula with esophageal atresia,” Laura said.

Joshua also only has one kidney instead of two. He had surgery three days after he was born, and was placed in the NICU.

Marc and Laura’s parents jumped in, to take care of their two other kids, and the couple moved into the Ronald McDonald House. The home, on West Ferry Street, was built in 1895 and owned by several prominent Buffalonians, including the president of AM&A’s in the early-to-mid 1900’s. But for the past 36 years, it’s been home to about 500 families a year, who have kids struggling with major medical conditions.

And when you visit for the first time, along with the grandeur of the main entrance, you’ll immediately notice the smell coming from the kitchen. Every night, a group of volunteers cooks dinner for all the guests there. And with Marc in the house, every morning an omelette aroma wafted through the halls. The kitchen is always stocked with food, and the drawers have every necessary kitchen utensil. After finishing breakfast, the Samworths grabbed a packed lunch from the house and hopped on a free shuttle to the hospital.

Guests are greeted with a smile getting the shuttle van. All the drivers of the van are volunteers. In fact, only five people are full-time, paid staff members at the house. Volunteers with the house put in 15,000 volunteer hours a year.

After a seven-minute drive, the Samworth’s went up to the fourth floor, where they spent 14 hours a day with their son. The days are long and exhausting, and that’s not lost on the Ronald McDonald House staff. Fifty-five volunteers roam the halls of the hospital three days a week, offering food, drink and toys from their specially-made Happy Wheels Cart.

But that’s not all.

Everyone at the hospital is invited to the Ronald McDonald Family Lounge as well. It’s a stress-free area, away from the sterile sights and beeping sounds of the hospital, on the fifth floor. It’s open seven days a week. The Samworths say the lounge is a nice place to hang out when their other kids visited, because of the age restrictions on the NICU floor.

“It’s so nice,” Laura said. “It’s so nice.”

Every hour of every day, Marc and Laura are reminded that the house was there to support them. Ronald McDonald House staff and volunteers do what they can to make sure the families staying there are focusing fully on their children’s health. And support is key. Having a sick child is hard to understand for people who aren’t in that situation. When it’s time for the family to head back to the house, Marc and Laura said that support continues from the other families staying there.

“We ask each other how your day went, and we root for each other’s kids… celebrate when they’ve had good days, and console one another when we’ve had bad days as well,” Marc said.

The rooms, the meals, and the support helps create little bright lights for the families during some of their darkest times.

“I tell Laura, ‘yes we miss our kids,’ but these small little blessings that come every day that we can be grateful for really carry us through this tough time,” Marc said.

Families can stay as long as they need at the Ronald McDonald House. The longest stay at the Buffalo house was 22 months long.

The Samworths did get to go home before the story aired on News 4. Laura said Joshua is happy to be home, and getting some family time with his siblings. The couple stayed for about six weeks.