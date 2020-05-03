Golf courses open in WNY, social distancing required

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Golfers wasted no time Saturday, heading to Delaware Park Golf course, now that it’s up and running.

Golf courses were considered non-essential businesses under NY PAUSE orders, and weren’t allowed to operate.

For these places to stay open, golfers need to practice social distancing by remaining 6 feet apart from each other. A requirement golfers say they understand.

“By now most people, everybody knows to stay away from each other and the four guys that I played with everybody kept their distance,” said golfer Archie Galloway.

Besides social distancing, golfers need to make a tee time reservation before getting on the course. And tee times will rotate every 14 minutes.

Golfer Jerry Inglut says he was concerned it might have been too soon for the courses to open up.

“Kinda torn between, I just think that are they opening things up maybe a little too early?”

The county is also encouraging people to leave the flagsticks in the holes, don’t shake hands, and do not share equipment. People still can not drive golf carts at any golf course, have to bring their own pull cart, and restroom at parks still remain closed at this time.

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.