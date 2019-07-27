Gordon Lightfoot: 80 Years Strong Tour coming to Kleinhans Music Hall.

Gordon Lightfoot is bringing his “80 Years Strong” tour to Buffalo. Tickets for the October 28th event at Kleinhans Music Hall go on sale Friday, August 2nd at 10 am.

Over his 50 year career, Lightfoot has crafted songs such as “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

Commemorating his milestone birthday in November, Lightfoot’s “80 Years Strong” tour will feature his most well-known hits as well as some deep album cuts for the die-hard fanatics.