Got junk? Your company can sign up to recycle it – and help send kids to camp

(WIVB) – Are unwanted electronics starting to pile up at your workplace?

Brockport-based electronics recycler Sunnking is hosting a fundraiser to collect e-waste from businesses in Buffalo and Rochester – while helping Camp Good Days.

Businesses have until Feb. 4 to sign up online for the fundraiser. They can then collect the electronics from their company and employees, after which Sunnking will pick it up to be recycled at no cost. The recycling company will also provide the collection boxes and pallets.

You can find a list of acceptable materials here.

A portion of the proceeds from each pound collected goes to Camp Good Days, which helps kids whose lives have been affected by cancer.

MORE: You can watch what happens to your recycled electronics in real time with Sunnking’s new “shredder cam”

Sunnking has been partnering with Camp Good Days for 12 years for the fundraiser.

Sunnking’s director of marketing, Robert Burns, says the initiative is a great way to clear out old junk and make sure it’s recycled responsibly, while helping a good cause.

“Not only are you making sure those devices get out of the trash and the landfill, but it’s also putting smiles on kids’ faces who really need to keep smiling,” Burns said.

Lisa Booz, WNY regional director for Camp Good Days, says the annual fundraiser has raised almost $130,000 for the camp since it started. She says the organization serves about 500 kids every year, with their summer camp as well as year-round activities.

Like most other non-profits, Camp Good Days has had a damper put on its fundraising efforts because of the pandemic.

“This is a really unique thing – all companies around Western New York can take part in this without much effort,” Booz said. “It’s a win-win situation – you’re getting rid of old junk, and you’re helping the cause in the process.”

To make a donation or learn more about Camp Good Days, click here.

Collection for the Buffalo area is May 2, and Feb. 28 for the Rochester area. Click here to register your business.