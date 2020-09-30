Gov. Cuomo says he will tour Bills stadium this week to decide if fans should be allowed in

(WIVB) – There’s still a glimmer of hope for Bills fans hoping to attend the Oct. 15 game.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo now plans to come and tour Bills Stadium to help him decide if and when fans should be allowed inside.

The announcement comes one day after the Bills announced there would be no fans in the stands for the foreseeable future.

”I am 100% eager about the games but I’m gonna go out, meet with the team leadership, tour the stadium,” Gov. Cuomo said on a phone call Wednesday. “We have engineers looking at the situation now to see if there’s a way we can work it out- but again with safety, the complicating factor, the overall infection rate in WNY, but we’re working on it and we’re working on it actively.”

Governor Cuomo did not say when he will be touring the stadium.

Despite the Bills statement about the foreseeable future, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul says there’s been no definitive decision by the state.

”It is totally in the state’s hands at this point and I’m glad to see the Governor is being proactive about this and is willing to come and take a look at the facility and how we think we would move people through the facility,” Hochul said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reiterated Wednesday that the decision is up to the state.

“ The question was are we gonna have fans at the Bills-Chiefs game on October 15,” Poloncarz said. “The best way to answer that is that the answer has to be provided by New York State by the end of this week.”