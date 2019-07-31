Gov. Cuomo signs bill preventing schools from arming teachers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new measure signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo will prevent schools in New York from arming teachers.

“The answer to the gun violence epidemic plaguing this country has never been and never will be more guns, and today we’re expanding New York’s nation-leading gun safety laws to further protect our children. These measures will help slow the proliferation of guns by keeping unneeded firearms out of school zones and helping to ensure unwanted or illegal guns don’t fall into dangerous hands.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The new legislation makes it so that only school resource officers, law enforcement officers or security guards can carry a firearm on school grounds.

It was also announced on Wednesday that he signed legislation to establish statewide regulations for gun buyback programs.

This past February, Cuomo signed the Red Flag Bill, which prevents people who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from buying or possessing firearms.

Earlier this week, Cuomo signed legislation that extends the background check waiting period, and also signed legislation that bans undetectable guns.